Officers issued five traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked one vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside; advised the WI Department of Natural Resources of some dead birds that looked like they had been eaten by coyotes at Rock River Park and there was some uncertainty about what kind of birds they were; will follow up on a report of several gas tanks being drilled on vehicles that were parked in the 1200 block of East Blackhawk Drive; warned a resident for animal control violation when their dog was found running loose in the area of the 600 block of Robert Street; prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters; assisted a driver with a flat tire at the intersection of South Seventh Street and Janesville Avenue; referred a resident to Jefferson County Human Services from the 500 block of East Street for some issues they were having; and handled two confidential incidents of undisclosed natures related to a school.
7:46 a.m.: A 28-year-old homeless man was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked and released.
12:21 p.m.: A 35-year-old Jefferson man was cited for inattentive driving resulting in a state-reportable accident involving another vehicle in the 700 block of Walton Street.
6:04 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for red light violation in the 200 block of North Main Street.
6:56 p.m.: A 25-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle without lights at the intersection of County Highway K and North High Street.
Friday, Oct. 21
Officers issued six traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; placed a note on the briefing board of a driver believed to be driving without a driver’s license; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their car; warned a dog owner for animal control violation in the 600 block of Adams Street; were assigned to investigate a report of someone hunting on city property in the 1100 block of Larsen Road; and handled one confidential incident related to an incident at a school.
12:13 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for red light violation in the 200 block of Madison Avenue.
3:12 p.m.: A 25-year-old Janesville woman was cited for speeding in a school zone and issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue.
3:49 p.m.: A 66-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a body only child support warrant through Jefferson County in the 400 block of Converse Street. He was turned over to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy for transport to the County jail.
5:13 p.m.: Charges are pending for a 70-year-old Fort Atkinson woman driving a car after she struck a 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man who was driving a motorcycle at the intersection of North High Street and Clover Lane. The man was transported by ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:22 p.m.: A 19-year-old Niagra man was warned for following too closely when he struck a vehicle being driven by an 18-year-old Oconomowoc man resulting in a non-reportable accident in the first block of North Main Street.
