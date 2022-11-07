Thursday, Oct. 20

Officers issued five traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked one vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside; advised the WI Department of Natural Resources of some dead birds that looked like they had been eaten by coyotes at Rock River Park and there was some uncertainty about what kind of birds they were; will follow up on a report of several gas tanks being drilled on vehicles that were parked in the 1200 block of East Blackhawk Drive; warned a resident for animal control violation when their dog was found running loose in the area of the 600 block of Robert Street; prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters; assisted a driver with a flat tire at the intersection of South Seventh Street and Janesville Avenue; referred a resident to Jefferson County Human Services from the 500 block of East Street for some issues they were having; and handled two confidential incidents of undisclosed natures related to a school.

