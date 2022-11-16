Saturday, Oct. 22

Officers issued 13 traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; provided a ride to a woman who kept walking away from the hospital because she wanted to go home at midnight; prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters; spoke with residents in the area of North Third and North Main streets about political yard signs on the terrace and they were removed; assisted the staff at Fort Memorial Hospital with a woman who kept walking away from the hospital but was eventually connected with Jefferson County Human Services who secured a ride for her to a mental health facility; documented information about more graffiti in the 300 block of Park Street; moved along a woman who was using an electrical outlet outside of a building in the first block of South Water Street East; and warned some residents about a smoky fire in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.

