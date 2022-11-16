Officers issued 13 traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; provided a ride to a woman who kept walking away from the hospital because she wanted to go home at midnight; prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters; spoke with residents in the area of North Third and North Main streets about political yard signs on the terrace and they were removed; assisted the staff at Fort Memorial Hospital with a woman who kept walking away from the hospital but was eventually connected with Jefferson County Human Services who secured a ride for her to a mental health facility; documented information about more graffiti in the 300 block of Park Street; moved along a woman who was using an electrical outlet outside of a building in the first block of South Water Street East; and warned some residents about a smoky fire in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.
2:44 a.m.: A 36-year-old Watertown man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for defective headlight at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets.
12:39 p.m.: A 63-year-old Phoenix, Ariz., man struck a deer resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue. No citations were issued and the deer ran away from the scene.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Officers issued 11 traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; referred a complaint of battery from a person at Fort Memorial Hospital to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office because the incident occurred in their jurisdiction; warned a man for noise for banging on the door of his apartment that his roommate had the door locked and was not waking up in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive; documented information of one dog attacking another causing some minor injuries in the 1500 block of Lena Lane; referred a report to the Fort Atkinson City Engineer of the crossing light not working properly at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their vehicle; and notified WE Energies of low hanging wires in the 500 block of Wilcox Street.
12:33 a.m.: A 30-year-old Georgia woman was cited for suspended vehicle registration and warned for speeding in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.
1:48 a.m.: A 26-year-old Pleasant Prairie driver was cited for speeding at the intersection of North Main Street and Frederick Avenue.
2:46 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding and a 24-year-old female passenger was cited for two counts of child restraint violations and warned for two counts of child restraint violations in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
3:55 p.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue.
11:34 p.m.: A 28-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
