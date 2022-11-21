Monday, Oct. 24

Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; spoke with a semi driver who was parked in the parking lot of a business without having sought permission to do so in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, and a resident who reported that someone placed nails in his driveway behind his car in the 500 block of Reena Avenue; documented permission for a resident to participate in a ride-along with an officer, and information about a non-reportable accident in the 600 block of Jackson Street; picked up a 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the request of the Stoughton Police Department and turned her over to a Stoughton officer who picked her up from the Fort Atkinson Police Department; accompanied a social worker on a home visit to the 900 block of Grove Street; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; requested assistance from Jefferson County Human Services for a combative patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 200 block of North High Street; notified the Fort Atkinson Parks and Rec Department of a dumpster in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue that had been rifled through and items strewn all over in need of being cleaned up; and handled three confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature related to a school.

