Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; spoke with a semi driver who was parked in the parking lot of a business without having sought permission to do so in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, and a resident who reported that someone placed nails in his driveway behind his car in the 500 block of Reena Avenue; documented permission for a resident to participate in a ride-along with an officer, and information about a non-reportable accident in the 600 block of Jackson Street; picked up a 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the request of the Stoughton Police Department and turned her over to a Stoughton officer who picked her up from the Fort Atkinson Police Department; accompanied a social worker on a home visit to the 900 block of Grove Street; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; requested assistance from Jefferson County Human Services for a combative patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 200 block of North High Street; notified the Fort Atkinson Parks and Rec Department of a dumpster in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue that had been rifled through and items strewn all over in need of being cleaned up; and handled three confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature related to a school.
7:47 a.m.: A student was cited for truancy at the Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
8:44 a.m.: A 52-year-old Belleville man was cited for failing to slow down or move over while passing a stopped emergency vehicle at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street.
12:57 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 74-year-old Fort Atkinson man for expired vehicle registration at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues.
4:15 p.m.: A 25-year-old Watertown man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding in the 800 block of North High Street.
9:38 p.m.: A 22-year-old Texas man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, and warned for expired vehicle registration and defective headlights at the Main Street bridge.
11:25 p.m.: A 34-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for expired vehicle registration at the intersection of Klement Street and Industrial Drive.
11:37 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense, and warned for defective headlight at the intersection of West Cramer Street and West Blackhawk Drive with two counts of bail jumping being forwarded to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Officers issued 14 traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and to a resident’s home; removed a shopping cart that had blown into the roadway in the area of Madison Avenue and Mechanic Street; documented information of a vehicle repossession from the 100 block of Clarence Street; helped a group home with a staff member who had a warrant through the Beloit Police Department and the court date for the warrant was rescheduled; attended a truancy meeting at the Fort Atkinson Senior High School; requested assistance from Jefferson County Human Services for a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street following a request for a welfare check; offered suggestions to a male who was looking for help for his younger brother who was having issues at home; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed reason, another one related to a sexual assault and another one related to a disorderly conduct incident at a school.
1:39 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for unsafe lane deviation at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Metha Lane.
9:15 a.m.: A 61-year-old Fort Atkinson man was mailed a citation for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license after he reported for a court-ordered preliminary breath test at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
1:22 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of South Main Street and Spry Avenue.
1:32 p.m.: A 28-year-old Janesville woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of East Hilltop Trail and South Main Street.
1:55 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for speeding in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue.
2:09 p.m.: A 55-year-old Beloit man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation, third offense, warned for driving on the sidewalk and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 900 block of West Janesville Avenue. He was found to have a warrant through the Beloit Police Department and was unable to post bond. He was issued a new court date and was released.
8:09 p.m.: A 67-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and expired vehicle registration, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective headlight at the intersection of South Water Street West and South Main Street.
9:23 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for excessive tint and a cracked windshield at the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.