Tuesday, Oct. 25
*editors note: Listed for Oct. 25 are the rest of the reports for the 25th that didn't run in the last police report section*
1:22 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of South Main Street and Spry Avenue.
1:32 p.m.: A 28-year-old Janesville woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of East Hilltop Trail and South Main Street.
1:55 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for speeding in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue.
2:09 p.m.: A 55-year-old Beloit man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation, third offense, warned for driving on the sidewalk and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 900 block of West Janesville Avenue. He was found to have a warrant through the Beloit Police Department and was unable to post bond. He was issued a new court date and was released.
8:09 p.m.: A 67-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and expired vehicle registration, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective headlight at the intersection of South Water Street West and South Main Street.
9:23 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for excessive tint and a cracked windshield at the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Main Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Officers issued five traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; assisted with crossing guard duties for the school’s Halloween Costume Parade at the intersection of South Main and Park streets; advised Jefferson County Human Services of a resident possibly in need of their services in the 200 block of South Water Street East; transported a resident to Fort Memorial Hospital and advised Jefferson County Human Services that the person may be in need of their services following a welfare check in the 200 block of North Fourth Street; will follow up on a report of a vehicle driving away from a gas pump with the handle attached to the vehicle in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue; stood by with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies on a traffic stop at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street; and handled one confidential incident related to disorderly conduct at a school for which someone was issued a citation and one related to a drug incident at another school.
12:52 a.m.: A 43-year-old Janesville man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense, and warned for speeding at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Radloff Street.
11:35 p.m.: A 20-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for an instructional permit violation at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Endl Boulevard.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; advised two drivers for parking their vehicles in places that were not public parking spaces; will follow up with citations for disorderly conduct for two homeless individuals in a snit in the 400 block of Mechanic Street; released a person who found themselves locked in the compost site in the 500 block of Bark River Drive; and documented information of a customer who threatened an employee at the Lion’s Quick Mart in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
5:43 a.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for expired driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and no driver’s license on person at the intersection of North Main and Edgewood streets.
8:24 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for inattentive driving after striking a parked car resulting in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Jefferson and Rogers streets.
12:31 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a body only warrant through Manitowoc County for contempt of court and transported to the Jefferson County jail from the 300 block of Washington Street.
7:25 p.m.: A 24-year-old Jefferson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle without headlights at the intersection of Whitewater and Highland avenues.
Friday, Oct. 28
Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and contacted Jefferson County Human Services to provide follow-up for one of the patients; will follow up on a report of a theft from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; were unable to locate a person for whom officers had a warrant in the 200 block of South Water Street East; documented information about a domestic abuse incident as reported by a resident from the 300 block of South Main Street and graffiti on a sign on the Riverwalk; removed a raccoon from a dumpster in the 800 block of Grove Street; warned a resident for their dog running at large in the area of Washington Street and Madison Avenue, and a 24-year-old man for illegal dumping who was made to clean it up when someone complained about a discarded item left on their car in the 100 block of Mechanic Street; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch for a vehicle in the 100 block of Clarence Street; spoke with someone who complained about what they thought was an inappropriate political banner on display at the family Halloween Haunted Hike and the owner of the banner took it down for the event, and another homeowner whose burning leaf pile caused heavy smoke in the 300 block of Zida Street; and stood by during the Halloween Hike at Haumerson’s Pond.
1:33 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for suspended vehicle registration and warned for speed at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street.
8:42 p.m.: A 56-year-old homeless woman was arrested on a warrant through Jefferson County and was turned over to a Sheriff’s deputy from the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
