Saturday, Oct. 29 

Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; provided a no consent form for a vandalism incident in the 300 block of South Main Street; sent a teletype request to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office to be on watch for a vehicle following a complaint about a truck with a trailer with a car on it striking two parked vehicles in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; accepted old ammunition and an old pellet gun that two individuals turned in for proper disposal; warned some individuals for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Spry Avenue; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol in the area of South Main Street and East Rockwell Avenue; stood by for the Skate Park Scare event and the haunted hike event at Haumerson’s Pond; responded to a request for back-up for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies with a fight in the N1900 block of U.S. Highway 12 but it was no longer in progress when they arrived; conducted four bar checks; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed nature.

Load comments