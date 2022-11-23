Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; provided a no consent form for a vandalism incident in the 300 block of South Main Street; sent a teletype request to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office to be on watch for a vehicle following a complaint about a truck with a trailer with a car on it striking two parked vehicles in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; accepted old ammunition and an old pellet gun that two individuals turned in for proper disposal; warned some individuals for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Spry Avenue; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol in the area of South Main Street and East Rockwell Avenue; stood by for the Skate Park Scare event and the haunted hike event at Haumerson’s Pond; responded to a request for back-up for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies with a fight in the N1900 block of U.S. Highway 12 but it was no longer in progress when they arrived; conducted four bar checks; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed nature.
7:46 p.m.: A 22-year-old Madison woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle without lights in the 500 block of South Main Street.
10:55 p.m.: A 70-year-old Jefferson woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and warned for operating a vehicle left of center at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue. She was released to a responsible party.
11:29 p.m.: A 45-year-old Beloit man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for a red light violation and defective brake light at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; stopped to check on a person who had fallen over and found they were intoxicated but they had a ride on the way to pick them up in the first block of South Water Street East; warned someone for burning leaves in the 400 block of West Sherman Avenue and a juvenile male who was wearing a mask and scaring people in the 1500 block of Agnes Road; contacted the Humane Society of Jefferson County about roosters in the backyard of a residence in the 400 block of Washington Street; shot a deer that had been struck by a vehicle in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue; unlocked a vehicle for an owner who had locked their keys in their car in the 300 block of Madison Avenue; documented information about vandalism to a vehicle in the 500 block of Oak Street and a dog bite reported in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard; and assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies on a traffic stop at the intersection of South State Highway 26 and Groeler Road.
2:35 a.m.: A 26-year-old Waukesha man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and cited for operating a vehicle without required lights at the intersection of North Main and Harrison streets. He was released to a responsible person.
4:20 a.m.: A 35-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue following a report of a domestic abuse incident that had occurred earlier.
10:27 a.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for unnecessary acceleration and failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
11:04 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Raintree Drive.
