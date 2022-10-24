Monday, Oct. 3

Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; explained the procedures for properly disposing of electronics and bulk trash to a resident from the 100 block of Monroe Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 800 block of North Fourth Street; documented information from a driver about her vehicle being struck by another vehicle while her car was parked in a parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street, information about a disorderly conduct incident at a school and a violation of the sex offender ordinance in the 600 block of West Sherman Avenue; successfully completed the monthly Fort Fleet Watch test; delivered papers to a resident in the N1700 block of Friedel Road; and handled three confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature at schools and one related to a sex offender address verification.

Load comments