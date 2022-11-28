Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; stopped to check on a person who had fallen over and found they were intoxicated but they had a ride on the way to pick them up in the first block of South Water Street East; warned someone for burning leaves in the 400 block of West Sherman Avenue and a juvenile male who was wearing a mask and scaring people in the 1500 block of Agnes Road; contacted the Humane Society of Jefferson County about roosters in the backyard of a residence in the 400 block of Washington Street; shot a deer that had been struck by a vehicle in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue; unlocked a vehicle for an owner who had locked their keys in their car in the 300 block of Madison Avenue; documented information about vandalism to a vehicle in the 500 block of Oak Street and a dog bite reported in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard; and assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies on a traffic stop at the intersection of South State Highway 26 and Groeler Road.
2:35 a.m.: A 26-year-old Waukesha man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and cited for operating a vehicle without required lights at the intersection of North Main and Harrison streets. He was released to a responsible person.
4:20 a.m.: A 35-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue following a report of a domestic abuse incident that had occurred earlier.
10:27 a.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for unnecessary acceleration and failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
11:04 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Raintree Drive.
Monday, Oct. 31
Officers issued five traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and three to residents’ homes; moved along a person who was sleeping in the 200 block of South Main Street; referred some individuals to Jefferson County Human Services to develop a safety plan for the night for some individuals in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive; issued four truancy citations to students at the Fort Atkinson Senior High School; negotiated an agreement between neighbors in a snit over parking arrangements in the 100 block of Jefferson Street, and a couple with ongoing marital/divorce issues in the 400 block of Highland Avenue; will follow up on a domestic abuse report from a resident in the 100 block of Clarence Street; documented information about a vehicle repossession from the 300 block of Monroe Street; explained to some individuals that they could not use outside electrical outlets on buildings to charge their personal electronics devices; provided security detail for the Trunk or Treat event at Jones Park; will forward information about a physical fight among tenants in the 300 block of Adams Street to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed reason.
12:59 a.m.: A 23-year-old Janesville man was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and cited for operating after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Endl Boulevard.
3:53 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of North Main Street and charges for misdemeanor retail theft will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office. He was booked and released.
11:55 p.m.: A 24-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Officers issued three traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their car; advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a traffic light in need of repair at the intersection of Robert Street and South Third Street West and a hole in the road in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue; warned a resident for burning leaves in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue; documented information from a man who reported being struck by a car without injury in the 800 block of Madison Avenue; and stood by with a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital until a staff member from Jefferson County Human Services arrived.
2:15 p.m.: A student was arrested at the Fort Atkinson Senior High School for a theft.
7:45 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
