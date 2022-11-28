Sunday, Oct. 30

Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; stopped to check on a person who had fallen over and found they were intoxicated but they had a ride on the way to pick them up in the first block of South Water Street East; warned someone for burning leaves in the 400 block of West Sherman Avenue and a juvenile male who was wearing a mask and scaring people in the 1500 block of Agnes Road; contacted the Humane Society of Jefferson County about roosters in the backyard of a residence in the 400 block of Washington Street; shot a deer that had been struck by a vehicle in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue; unlocked a vehicle for an owner who had locked their keys in their car in the 300 block of Madison Avenue; documented information about vandalism to a vehicle in the 500 block of Oak Street and a dog bite reported in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard; and assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies on a traffic stop at the intersection of South State Highway 26 and Groeler Road.

