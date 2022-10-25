Wednesday, Oct. 5

Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked two vehicles for drivers who locked their keys in their car; mailed a nuisance abatement complaint letter to a resident for a vehicle with flat tires, expired vehicle registration and non-use of vehicle in the 300 block of Park Street, and a park trespassing letter to three individuals, a 45-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, prohibiting them from being in Jones Park until after January 1, 2023; sent a chronic nuisance property letter to a resident in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard; documented information of a reportedly stolen laptop from the 1200 block of Industrial Drive; will follow up with a security camera photo of a person who stole money from a mailbox in the 200 block of Madison Avenue; referred a report of a suicidal woman to another agency after she left Fort Memorial Hospital; and assisted Fort Memorial Hospital with a suicidal woman from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jurisdiction.

