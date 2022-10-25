Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked two vehicles for drivers who locked their keys in their car; mailed a nuisance abatement complaint letter to a resident for a vehicle with flat tires, expired vehicle registration and non-use of vehicle in the 300 block of Park Street, and a park trespassing letter to three individuals, a 45-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, prohibiting them from being in Jones Park until after January 1, 2023; sent a chronic nuisance property letter to a resident in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard; documented information of a reportedly stolen laptop from the 1200 block of Industrial Drive; will follow up with a security camera photo of a person who stole money from a mailbox in the 200 block of Madison Avenue; referred a report of a suicidal woman to another agency after she left Fort Memorial Hospital; and assisted Fort Memorial Hospital with a suicidal woman from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jurisdiction.
1:47 a.m.: A 59-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for defective taillight and expired vehicle registration at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Blackhawk Drive.
8:47 a.m.: A truancy citation was issued to a student from the Fort Atkinson Senior High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
9:50 a.m.: A 41-year-old Milton woman was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and warned for defective brake light in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive.
11:02 a.m.: A 68-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for non-registration of vehicle and warned for defective muffler and improper lane change in the first block of South Water Street West.
2:57 p.m.: A 15-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited for disorderly conduct and trespassing after he threw an item at the menu board in the 200 block of North Main Street. An employee signed a No Consent Form.
3:37 p.m.: A 35-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license when her vehicle became disabled in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue. Her vehicle was moved to the Kwik Trip parking lot.
9:41 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for red light violation at the Main Street bridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.