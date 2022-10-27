Thursday, Oct. 6

Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and three to a resident’s home; assisted with crossing guard duty; spoke with a person who was concerned about drivers needing to be more careful and thoughtful about their driving in school areas where children are crossing before and after school hours; spoke with a woman following a complaint of dogs barking in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue, and another woman following a complaint from another driver about the brake lights on her vehicle not working in the 800 block of Madison Avenue which she agreed to get checked; returned a man to his group home following a complaint about a suspicious male in the area of Zaffke and West Cramer streets; facilitated a return of stolen property to a person in the 1000 block of East Street; referred a family with an out of control child in the 600 block of Grant Street to Jefferson County Human Services; warned a parent for leaving a child in a vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street; separated two individuals for the night following an argument between them in the 600 block of South Main Street; advised the owner of some trailers that he needed to get a permit from the city or have them removed from where they were parked in the 1100 block of Arndt Court; and handled 1 confidential incident related to a school.

