Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and three to a resident’s home; assisted with crossing guard duty; spoke with a person who was concerned about drivers needing to be more careful and thoughtful about their driving in school areas where children are crossing before and after school hours; spoke with a woman following a complaint of dogs barking in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue, and another woman following a complaint from another driver about the brake lights on her vehicle not working in the 800 block of Madison Avenue which she agreed to get checked; returned a man to his group home following a complaint about a suspicious male in the area of Zaffke and West Cramer streets; facilitated a return of stolen property to a person in the 1000 block of East Street; referred a family with an out of control child in the 600 block of Grant Street to Jefferson County Human Services; warned a parent for leaving a child in a vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street; separated two individuals for the night following an argument between them in the 600 block of South Main Street; advised the owner of some trailers that he needed to get a permit from the city or have them removed from where they were parked in the 1100 block of Arndt Court; and handled 1 confidential incident related to a school.
8:14 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for red light violation in the 200 block of South Main Street.
11:45 a.m.: A 38-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
12:21 p.m.: A 67-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.
1:58 p.m.: An 18-year-old Jefferson man was cited for speeding in the 1300 block of North High Street.
3:42 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man for expired vehicle registration and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue.
4:40 p.m.: A 25-year-old Johnson Creek man was cited for red light violation at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Monroe Street.
5:21 p.m.: A 32-year-old Edgerton man was arrested on a warrant through the Janesville Police Department, cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for red light violation at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue.
