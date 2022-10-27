Officers issued 12 traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident's home; contacted Jefferson County Human Services for a female reportedly at risk of harming herself for whom a safety plan was put in place and turned her over to her mother with charges of misdemeanor bail jumping to be referred later in the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue; unlocked keys for two individuals who locked their keys in their vehicles; issued a parking ticket to a driver who was parked in the buses only lane at the school in the 700 block of South Main Street; spoke with someone who wanted to report an incident related to contractor fraud in the 600 block of Grant Street, and a woman who reported money taken from her in the 400 block of Wilcox Street but who did not wish to press charges; advised a homeless person that he needed to get a license for his cat; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches; properly disposed of old ammunition that was brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department; responded with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a commercial fire alarm in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.
12:22 a.m.: A 40-year-old Watertown man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street.
12:47 p.m.: A 48-year-old Addison, Ill., was cited for speeding in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
4:32 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for expired vehicle registration and defective brake light at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Wilson Avenue.
8:39 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for misdemeanor bail jumping, cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for window tint at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Adams Street.
9:20 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for non-registration of vehicle in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
11:40 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets. After being booked, he was released.
