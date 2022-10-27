Monday, Oct. 8

Officers issued three traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two to residents’ homes; will follow up on a gas drive off from the 400 block of Janesville Avenue; spoke with some neighbors about property lines in the 1100 block of South Main Street and a person who complained about a drone flying past his bedroom window in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue; warned a resident for animal control violation in the 300 block of Maple Street and another man for noise when he was testing some amps for a band in the 200 block of East Blackhawk Drive; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a property in the 400 block of Foster Street; and informed a resident of a report of a campfire in their back yard following a complaint from a neighbor on Elm Street.

