Officers issued three traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two to residents’ homes; will follow up on a gas drive off from the 400 block of Janesville Avenue; spoke with some neighbors about property lines in the 1100 block of South Main Street and a person who complained about a drone flying past his bedroom window in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue; warned a resident for animal control violation in the 300 block of Maple Street and another man for noise when he was testing some amps for a band in the 200 block of East Blackhawk Drive; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a property in the 400 block of Foster Street; and informed a resident of a report of a campfire in their back yard following a complaint from a neighbor on Elm Street.
12:47 a.m.: A 34-year-old Faribault, Minn., man was taken into custody on charges of battery, battery to an officer, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and a valid St Croix Sheriff’s warrant for battery, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct in the first block of South Main Street. He was medically cleared at Fort Memorial Hospital before being transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.
11:03 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man for excessive window tint and tires exceeding two inches from fender line in the 300 block of South Third Street.
4:55 p.m.: A 58-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, both of Fort Atkinson, were arrested from the first block of Spry Avenue when the woman called officers to report that they had violated their probation. They were transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
9:20 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for a probationary license violation and warned for loud exhaust when someone reported that some youths were driving around engaging in Nerf gun wars in the 1200 block of Sioux Trail.
9:34 p.m.: A 37-year-old Beaver Dam man was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, two counts of resisting/obstructing, operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and failing to follow indicated signal, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for open intoxicants at the intersection of Garfield and Robert Streets.
11:08 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle without headlights at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Erick Street.
