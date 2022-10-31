Officers issued four traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; advised a parent of a complaint related to their child causing problems in the 800 block of Grove Street; helped a man who struck and killed a deer in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue; took photos and will follow up on vandalism done to an apartment building in the 300 block of Park Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for someone possibly violating their probation rules in the 400 block of Jefferson Street; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their car; responded with Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a small explosion of a stove connection in the 100 block of Linden Street; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.
12:27 a.m.: A 23-year-old Whitewater man was arrested in Watertown following a high-speed chase that began in the area of North High Street and County Highway K. He was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and operating without required lamps lighted, and charged with battery to an officer, three counts, resisting, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and fleeing. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
2:27 a.m.: An officer was flagged down by someone reporting a downed electrical pole in the N1900 block of U.S. Highway 12. The vehicle involved was later located but the driver was missing. The officer and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy located the driver and the Deputy will handle follow-up for the accident.
12:20 p.m.: A 30-year-old Colo. man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for driving without insurance and expired vehicle registration in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
1:16 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for red light violation and warned for inattentive driving and failing to carry driver’s license on person at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place.
2:01 p.m.: A 19-year-old Janesville man was issued a 15-day correction notice for no muffler and no front plate, and warned for excessive window tint at the intersection of Monroe Street and Madison Avenue.
