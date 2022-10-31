Sunday, Oct. 9

Officers issued four traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; advised a parent of a complaint related to their child causing problems in the 800 block of Grove Street; helped a man who struck and killed a deer in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue; took photos and will follow up on vandalism done to an apartment building in the 300 block of Park Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for someone possibly violating their probation rules in the 400 block of Jefferson Street; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their car; responded with Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a small explosion of a stove connection in the 100 block of Linden Street; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.

