Thursday, Sept. 1

Officers issued two traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to a residents’ homes; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; requested a tow truck for a disabled vehicle from the area of Madison Avenue and West Blackhawk Drive and that bail jumping charges for a 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman be referred to the proper authorities; retrieved a firearm at the request of a resident; paged Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue to help a funeral home with removing a body from the third floor of the building in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue; spoke with a resident who reported a theft of items from their unlocked vehicle in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; moved along several illegally parked vehicles from the 300 block of Roosevelt Street; documented information about a vehicle being repossessed from the 1200 block of Butler Drive; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 700 block of Oak Street; retrieved an item that was found at a store in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and placed it into evidence; transported a patient who had been refusing to leave the Emergency Room from Fort Memorial Hospital to their home; helped a driver get his car towed when his vehicle ran out of gas in the 500 block of Madison Avenue; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the first block of Elm Street; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; advised a driver that they had 30 minutes to move their illegally parked vehicle at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grove Street or it would be towed and it was moved; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.

Load comments