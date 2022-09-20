Officers issued ten traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a residents home; stood by with staff at Fort Memorial Hospital until an aggressive patient could be calmed down; moved a dead dog from the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue and notified the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; prepared six nuisance abatement complaint letters; escorted an elderly man back to his home when he walked away and got lost and the officer found a staff member who had fallen asleep and was unaware that the man was missing; provided information to a man who believed that his ex-girlfriend held a piece of property that he would like to recover but the woman is allowing him to return only to the garage but not the rest of the house in the 500 block of North High Street; confirmed that a complaint of loud music at 7 p.m. at Rock River Park would continue until 9 p.m. as the park had been rented to a band for a concert; moved along a homeless person found to be sleeping on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Avenue; and turned over two juveniles to their parents when they were found in the municipal parking lot in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
2:04 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct/public intoxication and released and a 20-year-old Janesville man was cited for disorderly conduct and underage person in premise of bar following a complaint about a disturbance in the first block of South Main Street.
8:42 a.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
9:18 a.m.: A 51-year-old Delavan man was warned for improper backing when he backed into a parked vehicle with his recycling truck resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 1200 block of Arndt Street.
11:34 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
1:27 p.m.: A 39-year-old Lake Mills man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for improper display of registration in the 200 block of North Fourth Street.
10:27 p.m.: A 37-year-old Crystal Falls, MI, man was cited for speeding and warned for failing to apply for a Wisconsin driver’s license at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Converse Street.
10:59 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for driving in the bike lane in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
