Saturday, Sept. 10

Officers issued ten traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a residents home; stood by with staff at Fort Memorial Hospital until an aggressive patient could be calmed down; moved a dead dog from the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue and notified the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; prepared six nuisance abatement complaint letters; escorted an elderly man back to his home when he walked away and got lost and the officer found a staff member who had fallen asleep and was unaware that the man was missing; provided information to a man who believed that his ex-girlfriend held a piece of property that he would like to recover but the woman is allowing him to return only to the garage but not the rest of the house in the 500 block of North High Street; confirmed that a complaint of loud music at 7 p.m. at Rock River Park would continue until 9 p.m. as the park had been rented to a band for a concert; moved along a homeless person found to be sleeping on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Avenue; and turned over two juveniles to their parents when they were found in the municipal parking lot in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.

Load comments