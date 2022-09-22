Sunday, Sept. 11

Officers administered four court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street; unlocked keys for an owner from a vehicle in the first block of East Riverwalk; were unable to locate the source of fireworks being set off in the 200 block of South Main Street; responded to two disturbance calls and advised the people to stay away from each other and to a hit-and-run accident to a street light for which the City Electrician disabled electricity to the pole in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue; and paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department to a fully engulfed barn fire in the W2200 block of State Road 106.

