Officers administered four court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street; unlocked keys for an owner from a vehicle in the first block of East Riverwalk; were unable to locate the source of fireworks being set off in the 200 block of South Main Street; responded to two disturbance calls and advised the people to stay away from each other and to a hit-and-run accident to a street light for which the City Electrician disabled electricity to the pole in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue; and paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department to a fully engulfed barn fire in the W2200 block of State Road 106.
5:28 a.m.: A 53-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and warned for improper turn at the intersection of Highland and Janesville avenues.
9:46 a.m.: A 74-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for unsafe lane deviation when he struck a vehicle being driven by a 50-year-old Fort Atkinson woman resulting in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26. Officers responded to the incident at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.
12:19 p.m.: A 25-year-old Lindenhurst, Ill., man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue. Bond was posted at the traffic stop.
1:19 p.m.: A 50-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for failing to secure a seatbelt and excessive window tint at the intersection of Mechanic Street and Madison Avenue.
