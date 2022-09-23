Monday, Sept. 12

Officers issued four traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 300 block of Zida Street; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in the car; spoke with the owner of a business who had vehicles illegally parked in the alley in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue and they were moved; provided a no consent form for a fraud complaint for staff at Fort Memorial Hospital; prepared two nuisance abatement complaints; warned five juveniles for trespassing in the old Lorman’s property in the 100 block of Lorman Street; checked on three animal carcasses on the sidewalk that appeared to have been baby squirrels that fell from a nest in the 700 block of North Main Street and the homeowner will dispose of them; documented information of an accident that was reported after the drivers took care of the incident in the parking lot in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.

Load comments