Officers issued four traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 300 block of Zida Street; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in the car; spoke with the owner of a business who had vehicles illegally parked in the alley in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue and they were moved; provided a no consent form for a fraud complaint for staff at Fort Memorial Hospital; prepared two nuisance abatement complaints; warned five juveniles for trespassing in the old Lorman’s property in the 100 block of Lorman Street; checked on three animal carcasses on the sidewalk that appeared to have been baby squirrels that fell from a nest in the 700 block of North Main Street and the homeowner will dispose of them; documented information of an accident that was reported after the drivers took care of the incident in the parking lot in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
10:25 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt, issued a 15-day correction notice for excessive window tint and failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for cracked windshield and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change in the first block of East Sherman Avenue.
3:14 p.m.: A 25-year-old Whitewater man was cited for following too closely to a vehicle belonging to a 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman who was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for window tint resulting in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of South Street and South Fourth Street East.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.