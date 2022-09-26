Tuesday, Sept. 13

Officers issued 11 traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; let a vehicle owner know that their car alarm was sounding off in the 800 block of South Main Street; verified 10 sex offender addresses; assisted the Dane County Sheriff’s office and made a contact for them with a resident in the 300 block of Riverside Drive; spoke with a group home client about missing items from their home in the first block of East Sherman Avenue; responded to a report of a fight among several individuals at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street; placed information about a possibly intoxicated driver on the briefing board from the area of the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters for long grass; warned two individuals to stay away from each other because they couldn’t get along; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.

