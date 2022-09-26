Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident's home; warned a man for being in a park after hours; spoke to a class at Madison Area Technical College; will follow up on a report of illegal dumping in the 500 block of Grant Street; provided a no consent form to an employee of a business in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for a stolen tool; prepared five nuisance abatement complaint letters; accepted a temporary restraining order for a resident from the 100 block of South Third Street East; advised a man to call his landlord for an extra key to his apartment when he was dropped off from getting treatment at Fort Memorial Hospital and found his apartment locked in the 200 block of North Main Street and he was without a key; served papers to a resident in the 100 block of South Third Street East on behalf of another law enforcement agency; documented information of a reported theft of a package from a residence in the 1000 block of Sauk Trail; and handled two confidential incidents.
1:39 a.m.: Two 18-year-old Fort Atkinson males were arrested and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1300 block of Lillian Street. One male also was cited for possession of a controlled substance.
8:41 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was identified and arrested after officers followed up on a report of vandalism to the bathroom at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street. The man was cited for damage to park property and disorderly conduct.
5:10 p.m.: A 40-year-old homeless man and a 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman were arrested and cited for trespassing in the 200 block of North Main Street.
5:38 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Main Street.
7:24 p.m.: A 37-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for disorderly conduct, obstruction, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping in the 200 block of East Cramer Street. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail to be booked.
