Wednesday, Sept. 14

Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident's home; warned a man for being in a park after hours; spoke to a class at Madison Area Technical College; will follow up on a report of illegal dumping in the 500 block of Grant Street; provided a no consent form to an employee of a business in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for a stolen tool; prepared five nuisance abatement complaint letters; accepted a temporary restraining order for a resident from the 100 block of South Third Street East; advised a man to call his landlord for an extra key to his apartment when he was dropped off from getting treatment at Fort Memorial Hospital and found his apartment locked in the 200 block of North Main Street and he was without a key; served papers to a resident in the 100 block of South Third Street East on behalf of another law enforcement agency; documented information of a reported theft of a package from a residence in the 1000 block of Sauk Trail; and handled two confidential incidents.

Load comments