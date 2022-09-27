Thursday, Sept. 15

Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; placed two requests for extra patrol on the briefing board for the intersection of North Main Street and Frederick Avenue, and the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue; will follow up on a complaint of vandalism in the first block of South Water Street East, a report of trespassing in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue, a report of a possible violation of a temporary restraining order in the 100 block of South Third Street East and a complaint of fraudulent charges on an account for a resident from the 1000 block of Peterson Street; stood by for a person while they removed belongings from a property in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive; fingerprinted a person at their request; advised a property owner they would have to utilize the eviction process for some people who were loitering on their property in the 200 block of North Main Street, and a couple of Wisconsin’s domestic abuse laws following a complaint about a possible domestic abuse incident in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue; spoke with some construction workers about a complaint from a resident of garbage being thrown around the area in the 1100 block of Maple Street, and four individuals in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue about an undisclosed topic; verified the addresses of seven sex offenders; notified the Department of Public Works of a hole in the terrace area in front of Purdy School in the 700 block of South Main Street; and prepared nuisance abatement complaints for four properties.

