Friday, Sept. 16

Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches in the 100 block of Mechanic Street and one in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive; referred a call for help from the Village of Johnson Creek to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department; swore in new Safety Patrol staff; ticketed a vehicle parked the wrong way on the street and chalked the tires in the 100 block of Frederick Avenue; helped a man with fraudulent/unauthorized charges through his bank account and the account was closed at his request; provided extra patrol in the 200 block of South Water Street East and the 1300 block of Montclair Place; served papers to people in the 400 block of South Sixth Street and the 600 block of Adams Street; advised a man to file a self report when he explained that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street; moved along a homeless man who was loitering behind a building in the 200 block of South Main Street and a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East; and notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a street sign that was knocked down at the intersection of Lexington Boulevard and Montclair Place.

