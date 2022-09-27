Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches in the 100 block of Mechanic Street and one in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive; referred a call for help from the Village of Johnson Creek to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department; swore in new Safety Patrol staff; ticketed a vehicle parked the wrong way on the street and chalked the tires in the 100 block of Frederick Avenue; helped a man with fraudulent/unauthorized charges through his bank account and the account was closed at his request; provided extra patrol in the 200 block of South Water Street East and the 1300 block of Montclair Place; served papers to people in the 400 block of South Sixth Street and the 600 block of Adams Street; advised a man to file a self report when he explained that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street; moved along a homeless man who was loitering behind a building in the 200 block of South Main Street and a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East; and notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a street sign that was knocked down at the intersection of Lexington Boulevard and Montclair Place.
5:07 a.m.: A 45-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of East Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street.
1:17 p.m.: An 82-year-old Waukesha man was cited for accumulation of unsightly debris in the 200 block of North Main Street.
1:46 p.m.: A 49-year-old Whitewater man was arrested on two valid warrants through the Summit Police Department after he went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to complain about being overcharged for a food order from a local restaurant.
