Saturday, Sept. 17

Officers issued 12 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital, two calls to a resident’s home and two calls that required additional assistance from Fort Fire and Rescue; issued a parking ticket to a semi for parking on the street in the 300 block of Woodland Drive; advised a woman of the animal control ordinance after her dog chased another resident and barked and growled at them in the 300 block of Madison Street; checked in on the World of Wheels event in the 600 block of Jefferson Street; shot an opossum and properly disposed of it when it got sick in the 400 block of East Street; will follow up on a report of a domestic abuse incident in the 600 block of Talent Trail, and a hit-and-run vehicle accident at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and West Cramer Street; assisted the Dane County Sheriff’s office in locating a resident in the 600 block of Jefferson Street; and responded with Fort Fire Department to a report of a carbon monoxide detector going off for the fourth time for the day in the first block of Park Street.

