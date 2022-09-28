Officers issued 12 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital, two calls to a resident’s home and two calls that required additional assistance from Fort Fire and Rescue; issued a parking ticket to a semi for parking on the street in the 300 block of Woodland Drive; advised a woman of the animal control ordinance after her dog chased another resident and barked and growled at them in the 300 block of Madison Street; checked in on the World of Wheels event in the 600 block of Jefferson Street; shot an opossum and properly disposed of it when it got sick in the 400 block of East Street; will follow up on a report of a domestic abuse incident in the 600 block of Talent Trail, and a hit-and-run vehicle accident at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and West Cramer Street; assisted the Dane County Sheriff’s office in locating a resident in the 600 block of Jefferson Street; and responded with Fort Fire Department to a report of a carbon monoxide detector going off for the fourth time for the day in the first block of Park Street.
12:52 a.m.: Four juveniles were cited for resisting officers and warned for curfew violation in the 600 block of Jefferson Street. One of the juveniles was cited also for having an e-cigarette. They called back a short time after to report that a female fell and hit her head in the bathroom. Fort Fire and Rescue was called and transported her to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:21 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, probable alcohol content, and warned for operating a vehicle without headlights at the intersection of Main Street and South Water Street West.
4:21 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for underage alcohol and warned for curfew violation at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Memorial Drive.
5:10 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody and cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, possession of controlled substance, speeding and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lincoln Street. He was released after being processed.
12:03 p.m.: A 27-year-old Cambridge woman backed into another vehicle resulting in a state-reportable accident with no injuries in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. No citations were issued.
4:50 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
10:30 p.m.: Charges are pending for a man and woman who reportedly were yelling at each other at the motel in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
