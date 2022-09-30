Officers issued one traffic related warning; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two to a resident’s home; assisted a homeless man who was looking for an open restaurant at 1:30 in the morning and an intoxicated man with getting his home address into his GPS so he could walk home on his own from the 200 block of North Main Street; moved along some patrons of a business who reportedly were drinking in the parking lot in the 1600 block of Doris Drive; spoke with a group of homeless individuals who reassured officers that they had been working with the Homeless Coalition and other agencies to get services so they wouldn’t be hanging around the 400 block of Mechanic Street; helped a business remove a person from a room in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue because his name was not on the roster; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in it in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue; were assigned to investigate a report of a battery/assault in the 200 block of North Main Street; contacted the Humane Society of Jefferson County for an unclaimed dog from the 300 block of Jefferson Street; and were assigned to locate a juvenile who reportedly ran away from the 1300 block of Riverside Drive.
12:25 a.m.: An 18-year-old Madison woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Rankin Street.
2:29 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for operating a vehicle with a suspended vehicle registration in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
2:52 a.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication following a complaint from a Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue employee who located the man lying in the terrace at the intersection of Grant Street and South Third Street West. A later complaint about him was made because he appeared to have locked his keys in his car but refused any assistance to retrieve them.
3:32 a.m.: A 67-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, in the 900 block of Peterson Street. She was released to a responsible party.
5:24 a.m.: A 61-year-old Necedah man was arrested for disorderly conduct/intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia when an employee reported that he was refusing to leave the business in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
4:51 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication and was escorted home after she was found sleeping in Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
7:22 p.m.: A 51-year-old homeless man was cited for open intoxicants and soliciting in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.
9:37 p.m.: Officers arrested a man who was found in the 300 block of South Third Street West at the request of the Whitewater Police Department. He was turned over to a Whitewater officer.
Monday, Sept. 19
Officers issued five traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle with the keys locked inside in the 400 block of Park Street; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches; prepared an order for quarantine to be completed by a dog owner after their dog bit a person in the 500 block of Adams Street; will follow up on a gas drive-off that occurred yesterday in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue; turned over two children to their parents when they were not picked up for early release day from school in the 800 block of Monroe Street; verified 10 addresses for sex offenders; issued a parking ticket to a vehicle in a space reserved for the U.S. Post Office; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue; provided a ride for a student to the school in the 500 block of Berea Drive; and handled three confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature at schools and one at a nursing home.
12:36 a.m.: A 21-year-old Janesville man was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and East Rockwell Avenue.
12:28 p.m.: A 64-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for driving a vehicle without a hood in the 1100 block of South Main Street.
12:49 p.m.: An 82-year-old Waukesha man was cited for accumulation of unsightly debris in the 200 block of North Main Street.
1:49 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited for probationary licensee operating a vehicle with unauthorized person and warned for improper left turn in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
1:47 p.m.: A 51-year-old homeless man was cited for sleeping in one of the dugouts at the park in the 500 block of Bark River Drive.
4:58 p.m.: A 30-year-old Beloit man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
5:28 p.m.: An officer was called for an altercation between two employees who were reported to have had an altercation with each other in the 500 block of Nikki Lane.
