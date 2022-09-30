Sunday, Sept. 18

Officers issued one traffic related warning; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two to a resident’s home; assisted a homeless man who was looking for an open restaurant at 1:30 in the morning and an intoxicated man with getting his home address into his GPS so he could walk home on his own from the 200 block of North Main Street; moved along some patrons of a business who reportedly were drinking in the parking lot in the 1600 block of Doris Drive; spoke with a group of homeless individuals who reassured officers that they had been working with the Homeless Coalition and other agencies to get services so they wouldn’t be hanging around the 400 block of Mechanic Street; helped a business remove a person from a room in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue because his name was not on the roster; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in it in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue; were assigned to investigate a report of a battery/assault in the 200 block of North Main Street; contacted the Humane Society of Jefferson County for an unclaimed dog from the 300 block of Jefferson Street; and were assigned to locate a juvenile who reportedly ran away from the 1300 block of Riverside Drive.

