Monday, Sept. 19

Officers issued five traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle with the keys locked inside in the 400 block of Park Street; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches; prepared an order for quarantine to be completed by a dog owner after their dog bit a person in the 500 block of Adams Street; will follow up on a gas drive-off that occurred yesterday in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue; turned over two children to their parents when they were not picked up for early release day from school in the 800 block of Monroe Street; verified 10 addresses for sex offenders; issued a parking ticket to a vehicle in a space reserved for the U.S. Post Office; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue; provided a ride for a student to the school in the 500 block of Berea Drive; and handled three confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature at schools and one at a nursing home.

