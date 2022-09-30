Officers issued five traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle with the keys locked inside in the 400 block of Park Street; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches; prepared an order for quarantine to be completed by a dog owner after their dog bit a person in the 500 block of Adams Street; will follow up on a gas drive-off that occurred yesterday in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue; turned over two children to their parents when they were not picked up for early release day from school in the 800 block of Monroe Street; verified 10 addresses for sex offenders; issued a parking ticket to a vehicle in a space reserved for the U.S. Post Office; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue; provided a ride for a student to the school in the 500 block of Berea Drive; and handled three confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature at schools and one at a nursing home.
12:36 a.m.: A 21-year-old Janesville man was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and East Rockwell Avenue.
12:28 p.m.: A 64-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for driving a vehicle without a hood in the 1100 block of South Main Street.
12:49 p.m.: An 82-year-old Waukesha man was cited for accumulation of unsightly debris in the 200 block of North Main Street.
1:49 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited for probationary licensee operating a vehicle with unauthorized person and warned for improper left turn in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
1:47 p.m.: A 51-year-old homeless man was cited for sleeping in one of the dugouts at the park in the 500 block of Bark River Drive.
4:58 p.m.: A 30-year-old Beloit man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
5:28 p.m.: An officer was called for an altercation between two employees who were reported to have had an altercation with each other in the 500 block of Nikki Lane.
