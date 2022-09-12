Friday, Sept. 2

Officers issued five traffic related warnings; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and to a resident's home; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; fingerprinted one person at their request; advised a person of the park hours when they were looking for a place to spend the night in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; checked on a report of parking issues at the school in the 400 block of South Fourth Street East; prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters for the 300 block of Monroe Street and Elm Street; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 300 block of Foster Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 900 block of West Sherman Avenue; contacted the Humane Society of Jefferson County to pick up a cat that was brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department; located a group home client who had left their home and returned them home; documented information about a fraud complaint for a resident from the 1200 block of West Sherman Avenue; notified Charter Communications of a low hanging wire blocking traffic in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard; turned over two youths to their parents following a complaint about their possible participation in an act of vandalism in the 100 block of Lorman Street; followed up with the owner of two dogs who escaped from their home in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue and one of the dogs did not have a license for which the owner was given a week to take care of the issue; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.

