Officers issued five traffic related warnings; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and to a resident's home; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; fingerprinted one person at their request; advised a person of the park hours when they were looking for a place to spend the night in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; checked on a report of parking issues at the school in the 400 block of South Fourth Street East; prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters for the 300 block of Monroe Street and Elm Street; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 300 block of Foster Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 900 block of West Sherman Avenue; contacted the Humane Society of Jefferson County to pick up a cat that was brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department; located a group home client who had left their home and returned them home; documented information about a fraud complaint for a resident from the 1200 block of West Sherman Avenue; notified Charter Communications of a low hanging wire blocking traffic in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard; turned over two youths to their parents following a complaint about their possible participation in an act of vandalism in the 100 block of Lorman Street; followed up with the owner of two dogs who escaped from their home in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue and one of the dogs did not have a license for which the owner was given a week to take care of the issue; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.
12:57 a.m.: Officers responded to a report of a fight in the beer garden in the first block of South Main Street. Everyone had fled the scene before the officers arrived but a citation(s) for disorderly conduct is/are pending following the outcome of follow-up.
9:56 a.m.: A store manager requested assistance with a customer who was refusing to leave when asked at the 200 block of North Main Street. A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was served with a notice from the restaurant that she is no longer welcome on the property. A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a warrant through the WI Department of Corrections. He was taken into custody, booked at the Fort Atkinson Police Department and turned over to the Jefferson County Jail.
12:58 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody and cited for disorderly conduct after making a threat toward the management at the business where he worked in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. After being booked, he was released.
4:53 p.m.: A 60-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for unsafe backing resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 30-year-old Holman man in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
9:18 p.m.: A 45-year-old Whitewater man was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance following a complaint at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Road M.
