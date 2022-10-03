Wednesday, Sept. 21

Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident's home; warned a dog owner for animal at large when the gate to its yard was accidentally left open and the dog started following students walking to school in the 300 block of Lucile Street, and a 13-year-old boy for disorderly conduct when he got into a snit with a sibling in the 800 block of Grove Street; verified five addresses for registered sex offenders; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 500 block of Bark River Drive; facilitated two oversized loads getting through temporary traffic signals at the intersection of Robert Street and Riverside Drive; determined that a request for a welfare check was unwarranted when the person requesting the check was found to have had a restraining order against the person for whom they were requesting the welfare check and there was no evident need for a check; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; and handled one confidential incident related to disorderly conduct at a school.

