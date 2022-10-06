Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; spoke with a homeowner about an unlicensed vehicle in the 700 block of Janette Street, a visitor to a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital who caused a scene, and a person who was thought to have vandalized a truck in the 800 block of Grove Street but they denied being responsible for the incident; prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters; conducted two home visits with students; placed a request for extra patrol in the area of Jackson Street following a complaint of a person taking pictures of houses in the area; assisted another law enforcement agency at Fort Memorial Hospital; and handled one confidential incident involving another police department at a school.
3:46 a.m.: A 27-year-old McFarland man was cited for reckless driving after he struck a light pole resulting in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Cloute Street.
12:11 p.m.: A 43-year-old Lake Mills woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for defective brake light and expired vehicle registration at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Raveen Street.
5:05 p.m.: A 32-year-old Mayville man will be cited for disorderly conduct and warned for stalking following a complaint from a woman who sought a safe place at her parent’s home after she noticed the man following her in his vehicle in the 900 block of Fox Court.
7:50 p.m.: A 22-year-old Whitewater man was cited for non-registration of vehicle at the Main Street bridge.
8:09 p.m.: Charges are pending following a domestic incident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
9:50 p.m.: A 65-year-old Tonica, Illinois, man was cited for unsafe lane change resulting in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of State Road 26 and Hoard Road. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies requested assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.