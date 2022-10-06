Thursday, Sept. 22

Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; spoke with a homeowner about an unlicensed vehicle in the 700 block of Janette Street, a visitor to a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital who caused a scene, and a person who was thought to have vandalized a truck in the 800 block of Grove Street but they denied being responsible for the incident; prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters; conducted two home visits with students; placed a request for extra patrol in the area of Jackson Street following a complaint of a person taking pictures of houses in the area; assisted another law enforcement agency at Fort Memorial Hospital; and handled one confidential incident involving another police department at a school.

