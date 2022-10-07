Officers issued 11 traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital, one to Mercy Hospital in Janesville and one to a resident's home; called for a tow truck when someone complained about a vehicle being parked away from the curb in the wrong direction causing a traffic hazard and the owner was unable to be reached in the 400 block of East Street; conducted a foot patrol of Haumerson’s Pond and reported some issues to the Fort Parks Department; documented information about a non-reportable accident involving two vehicles in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a car on fire in the area of Robert Street and Riverside Drive, and to the 900 block of South Main Street for a resident who was stuck in an elevator; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; moved along a man with a sign asking for money at the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue; took no action on a complaint of a person who was taking pictures of vehicles that he deemed suspicious and he was doing it in a public space in the 300 block of Washington Street; provided a no consent form to a business that reported vandalism to their property in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
3:04 p.m.: A 47-year-old Janesville woman was cited for speeding in a school zone in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard.
11:23 p.m.: A 35-year-old Watertown man was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and warned for inoperative registration lamp and inoperative high mount brake light at the intersection of South Main and South Fifth streets.
