Saturday, Sept. 24

Officers issued 11 traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident's home; checked on an intoxicated man who was going to walk home in the first block of South Third Street East and a building with recent issues in the 200 block of North Main Street; prepared a report of suspicious activity and attached a photo of a window well whose grate had been removed in the 300 block of South Main Street and three nuisance abatement complaint letters; ticketed a vehicle for parking in a private parking lot without permission for three days in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; provided a no consent form to a resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street who was victimized via a telephone scam and advised them to contact their phone company of the incident; documented information of a theft of shoes that were supposed to have been delivered to a residence in the 1000 block of West Cramer Street; completed a state-reportable accident form for a woman whose vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue; helped a male who got his knee stuck in a railing at Bicentennial Park in the 200 block of South Water Street West; separated some staff and patrons following a complaint about a disturbance in the parking lot and another complaint about a possible controlled substance violation in the 200 block of South Water Street East; and ticketed a vehicle that was parked across several parking stalls in the 200 block of South Main Street.

