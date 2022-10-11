Officers issued six traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol in the first block of South Water Street East; documented information for a couple having issues in the 400 block of Adams Street, for a state-reportable accident where a white SUV or truck struck another vehicle that was parked in the 500 block of East Street, for a resident being harassed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street and for a dog fight at the intersection of Margaret Avenue and South Main Street; and conducted the bike auction.
2:04 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for littering in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
7:29 a.m.: A 21-year-old man from Sharon was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and fireworks violation, a 17-year-old Milton male passenger was cited for possession of e-cigarette by minor and a 39-year-old Milton man was cited for sale/gift of e-cigarette to minor by an adult in the 1200 block of Farmco Lane.
1:41 p.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct/public intoxication at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Council Street from intoxication and a friend came by to escort him to his home.
4:40 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for red light violation at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road.
5:12 p.m.: A 26-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, displaying unauthorized vehicle registration and no insurance, and warned for speeding and suspended vehicle registration in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue. The vehicle was legally parked.
6:01 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense, and warned for speeding in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
