Sunday, Sept. 25

Officers issued six traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol in the first block of South Water Street East; documented information for a couple having issues in the 400 block of Adams Street, for a state-reportable accident where a white SUV or truck struck another vehicle that was parked in the 500 block of East Street, for a resident being harassed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street and for a dog fight at the intersection of Margaret Avenue and South Main Street; and conducted the bike auction.

