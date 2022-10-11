Monday Sept. 26

Officers issued six traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; returned a man from a group home who had been trying to flag down drivers in the area of Ridge Drive and Highland Avenue to get a ride back to his home after he wandered away; provided a no consent form for the amount of $760 to an employee who found damage done to a Red Box in the 300 block of North Main Street; wrote a report for vandalism done at the park in the 200 block of Robert Street; prepared a nuisance abatement complaint letter for the property in the 200 block of North Main Street; responded to a disorderly conduct incident involving a student in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East; documented information about vandalism to a vehicle in the 600 block of Washington Street and information about a hit-and-run to a parked vehicle in the 600 block of East Street; turned over an incident involving disorderly conduct to Jefferson County Human Services in the 600 block of Grant Street; mediated a dispute between neighbors and warned them all for disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Clarence Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board in the 300 block of Robert Street; and handled one confidential incident related to an incident at a school.

