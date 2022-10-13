Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 600 block of Grant Street; documented an incident of graffiti in the park in the 500 block of Bark River Drive, vandalism to the bathrooms at Ralph Park, repossession of a vehicle from the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive, and a sighting of a cougar just beyond the city limits in the N1700 block of South Main Street; were unable to locate a woman who walked away from the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; delivered a restraining order to a resident in the 400 block of Highland Avenue; provided a no consent form to a business for retail theft from the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue; spoke with a driver who was reportedly driving erratically and yelling at people but he was just looking for someone to help him with directions in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue; and advised a resident of the city’s burning ordinance in the area of North Third and North High streets.
12:13 a.m.: A 21-year-old Jefferson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Ralph and Clarence streets.
12:35 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Monroe Street and Riverside Drive.
1:10 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for non-registration of vehicle, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective brake light in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue.
10:11 p.m.: A 40-year-old Ill. woman was cited for speeding in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
11:05 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 37-year-old Cambridge man for non-registration and warned for failing to sign the title to the car in the 200 block of Robert Street.
