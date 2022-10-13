Tuesday, Sept. 26

Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 600 block of Grant Street; documented an incident of graffiti in the park in the 500 block of Bark River Drive, vandalism to the bathrooms at Ralph Park, repossession of a vehicle from the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive, and a sighting of a cougar just beyond the city limits in the N1700 block of South Main Street; were unable to locate a woman who walked away from the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; delivered a restraining order to a resident in the 400 block of Highland Avenue; provided a no consent form to a business for retail theft from the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue; spoke with a driver who was reportedly driving erratically and yelling at people but he was just looking for someone to help him with directions in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue; and advised a resident of the city’s burning ordinance in the area of North Third and North High streets.

