Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; dispatched six ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; provided a no consent form for the owner of a vehicle that was vandalized in the 100 block of McPherson Street; warned a resident for a burning violation and for parking on the terrace in the 300 block of North Third Street; launched a request for help from neighboring fire departments following several calls of a house on fire in the 400 block of Edward Street; documented information of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries or road blockage at the intersection of North High and Hake streets, and a possible burglary for which the complainant explained that he would forego pressing charges if his belongings were returned to the 1200 block of Talcott Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for parking issues during school pick up at Purdy Elementary School in the 700 block of South Main Street; properly disposed of old ammunition that was turned in to the Fort Atkinson Police Department; prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.
3:09 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and was found to have a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 100 block of Edward Street. He was booked and processed on the citation and turned over to a Sheriff’s deputy for transport to the Jefferson County Jail.
7:08 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man will be cited for littering after officers cleaned up a large amount of trash that was scattered along the riverwalk and finding a piece of paper with the man’s name on it. He will also be given a 30-day suspension letter to not be on the Riverwalk.
8:53 a.m.: A 51-year-old Madison man was cited for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
9:46 a.m.: A 35-year-old Lake Mills man was cited for inattentive driving after being involved in a state-reportable accident with a 68-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 700 block of South Main Street.
10:45 a.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for animal violation/too many animals at a residence in the 700 block of Zaffke Street.
2:37 p.m.: A 32-year-old Jefferson man was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, failing to install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle, three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and one count of felony bail jumping in the 200 block of North Main Street. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail and has a warrant through the Rock County Sheriff’s Department. The Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole placed a hold on him.
3:12 p.m.: A juvenile was cited for truancy in the 400 block of Edward Street.
9:48 p.m.: A 16-year-old Deerfield male was cited for operating a vehicle without proper lights at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26.
