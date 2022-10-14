Wednesday, Sept. 28

Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; dispatched six ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; provided a no consent form for the owner of a vehicle that was vandalized in the 100 block of McPherson Street; warned a resident for a burning violation and for parking on the terrace in the 300 block of North Third Street; launched a request for help from neighboring fire departments following several calls of a house on fire in the 400 block of Edward Street; documented information of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries or road blockage at the intersection of North High and Hake streets, and a possible burglary for which the complainant explained that he would forego pressing charges if his belongings were returned to the 1200 block of Talcott Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for parking issues during school pick up at Purdy Elementary School in the 700 block of South Main Street; properly disposed of old ammunition that was turned in to the Fort Atkinson Police Department; prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.

