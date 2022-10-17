Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; advised a resident that future complaints about his dog barking in Talcott Court would be followed up with a citation after two neighbors complained; issued a parking ticket to a vehicle that was parked for more than the posted time allowed in the first block of South Third Street East at the request of the property owner; verified five addresses for sex offenders; warned a driver for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license when his vehicle became disabled in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; provided a no consent form to a resident for a theft from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter.
1:59 a.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, after someone complained about a possibly intoxicated driver in the 900 block of Erick Street. After being booked, he was released to a responsible person.
8:06 a.m.: A 38-year-old Oconomowoc woman was cited for speeding in a school zone and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 500 block of Berea Drive.
12:04 p.m.: No citations were issued nor injuries sustained when a semi struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot in the 700 block of South Main Street. A non-reportable accident form will be completed.
12:45 p.m.: An 82-year-old Waukesha man was cited for accumulation of unsightly debris in the 200 block of North Main Street.
9:07 p.m.: An 82-year-old Elkhorn woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue.
