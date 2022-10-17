Thursday, Sept. 29

Officers issued nine traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; advised a resident that future complaints about his dog barking in Talcott Court would be followed up with a citation after two neighbors complained; issued a parking ticket to a vehicle that was parked for more than the posted time allowed in the first block of South Third Street East at the request of the property owner; verified five addresses for sex offenders; warned a driver for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license when his vehicle became disabled in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; provided a no consent form to a resident for a theft from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter.

