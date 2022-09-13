Saturday, Sept. 3

Officers issued four traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; warned a woman in a vehicle for being in Jones Park after hours in the 400 block of South Sixth Street; ticketed several vehicles that were parked in the way of the Farmers’ Market in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 1500 block of Radhika Street; determined that a complaint of gunshots reportedly heard in the area of the 1600 block of Jamesway actually stemmed from mortars being discharged; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who accidentally locked their keys in their vehicle; and moved along a homeless woman who was attempting to sleep on the Riverwalk and properly disposed of property that was left behind.

