Officers issued four traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; warned a woman in a vehicle for being in Jones Park after hours in the 400 block of South Sixth Street; ticketed several vehicles that were parked in the way of the Farmers’ Market in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 1500 block of Radhika Street; determined that a complaint of gunshots reportedly heard in the area of the 1600 block of Jamesway actually stemmed from mortars being discharged; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who accidentally locked their keys in their vehicle; and moved along a homeless woman who was attempting to sleep on the Riverwalk and properly disposed of property that was left behind.
12:04 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for misdemeanor bail jumping with charges pending for possession of drug paraphernalia in the first block of South Main Street. After being booked, he was released.
1:54 a.m.: A 21-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle without lights turned on at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Lakeview Drive.
2 a.m.: A 29-year-old Jefferson woman, involved in a disturbance to which officers responded in the 400 block of Monroe Street, was found to have two warrants through the Whitewater Police Department. She was taken into custody and transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where she was unable to post bond. She was given a summons with a new court date and a financial form to fill out and turn in at the new court date. She was released.
11:47 a.m.: A 40-year-old Oak Lawn, Ill., woman was cited for speeding and warned for defective brake light at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Janesville Avenue.
6:47 p.m.: A 48-year-old Racine man was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of McKee Court and Whitewater Avenue.
8:25 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct after officers received a complaint that she was causing a disturbance in the 400 block of Commonwealth Avenue. She was booked and released.
