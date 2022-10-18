Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the first block of South Third Street West; confirmed three addresses for sex offenders and identified three violations of the sex offender registry with citations being mailed; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for the 200 block of North Main Street; assisted another law enforcement agency with a death notification in the 600 block of Shah Avenue; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a house fire in the 1200 block of Erick Street; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in the car; prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters; and handled three confidential incidents related to incidents at a school, one incident involving a home visit for a student, one incident related to drug information and another incident related to an undisclosed reason.
12:29 a.m.: A 69-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Robert Street.
5:19 a.m.: A 27-year-old Chicago man was cited for possession of marijuana in the 200 block of East Cramer Street.
5:45 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man for failing to provide proof of insurance and suspended vehicle registration at the intersection of North Main Street and Blackhawk Drive.
10:40 a.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for defective brake light and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 300 block of Park Street.
12:08 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 20-year-old woman for expired driver’s license and warned for speeding and failing to carry driver’s license on person at the intersection of West Cramer and Monroe streets.
4:47 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 34-year-old Jefferson man for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for non-registration of vehicle in the 400 block of Robert Street.
7:29 p.m.: Citations are pending for a 19-year-old from whom officers confiscated a vape pen while the person was at the Fort Atkinson Senior High School Homecoming Game in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
9:03 p.m.: Two juvenile females were cited for underage alcohol violations following a report of possible underage drinking in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.