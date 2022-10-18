Friday, Sept. 30

Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the first block of South Third Street West; confirmed three addresses for sex offenders and identified three violations of the sex offender registry with citations being mailed; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for the 200 block of North Main Street; assisted another law enforcement agency with a death notification in the 600 block of Shah Avenue; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a house fire in the 1200 block of Erick Street; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in the car; prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters; and handled three confidential incidents related to incidents at a school, one incident involving a home visit for a student, one incident related to drug information and another incident related to an undisclosed reason.

Load comments