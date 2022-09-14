Sunday, Sept. 4Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; checked on a man at the car wash shortly after midnight and he reported that a can had exploded in his vehicle and he was cleaning it up in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; administered two court-ordered preliminary breath tests; moved along a 56-year-old homeless woman who was sleeping in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Avenue; turned over a stray dog from the 100 block of North Main Street to the Humane Society of Jefferson County; walked with a group of individuals while they picked up beer cans at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street following a complaint that they had been drinking in the area and left the cans there; warned a 32-year-old Mayville man for disorderly conduct/harassment with a telephone in the 500 block of Madison Avenue; and transported a female to her grandmother’s home at her mother’s request for assistance.

12:54 a.m.: A 40-year-old homeless man was arrested for drug paraphernalia but there were no positive results from the field tests in the 200 block of South Main Street. His property was returned to him and he was released.

