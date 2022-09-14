Sunday, Sept. 4Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; checked on a man at the car wash shortly after midnight and he reported that a can had exploded in his vehicle and he was cleaning it up in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; administered two court-ordered preliminary breath tests; moved along a 56-year-old homeless woman who was sleeping in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Avenue; turned over a stray dog from the 100 block of North Main Street to the Humane Society of Jefferson County; walked with a group of individuals while they picked up beer cans at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street following a complaint that they had been drinking in the area and left the cans there; warned a 32-year-old Mayville man for disorderly conduct/harassment with a telephone in the 500 block of Madison Avenue; and transported a female to her grandmother’s home at her mother’s request for assistance.
12:54 a.m.: A 40-year-old homeless man was arrested for drug paraphernalia but there were no positive results from the field tests in the 200 block of South Main Street. His property was returned to him and he was released.
3:03 a.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for disorderly conduct/intoxication after a resident reported a strange man in his home who would not leave from the 300 block of Lincoln Street. He left while the resident was on the phone but was located later by officers.
7:40 a.m.: Two homeless individuals were ticketed for camping in the first block of East Riverwalk during the night.
11:45 a.m.: A 48-year-old Whitewater man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and issued a 15-day correction notice for illegible license plates at the Main Street bridge.
12:35 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to secure a seatbelt. A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for a cracked windshield following a traffic stop at the intersection of South Fourth Street East and South Main Street.
6:06 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for misdemeanor bail jumping at the first block of South Water Street East. After being booked, he was released.
6:38 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the area of East Sherman Avenue and North Main Street. Officers were out of position to respond at the time but they returned later and the man was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
