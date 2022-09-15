Monday, Sept. 5

Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 1300 block of Madison Avenue; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their car in the 600 block of Grant Street; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches; addressed a complaint about an unstable driver at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets and then referred an additional complaint of bad driving to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office for the incidents that occurred in their jurisdiction; and handled one confidential incident related to drug information.

