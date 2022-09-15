Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 1300 block of Madison Avenue; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in their car in the 600 block of Grant Street; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches; addressed a complaint about an unstable driver at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets and then referred an additional complaint of bad driving to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office for the incidents that occurred in their jurisdiction; and handled one confidential incident related to drug information.
2:15 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for probation violation at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive.
10:06 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for illegible license plates at the Main Street bridge.
11:32 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to apply for a Wisconsin driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for speeding in the 700 block of South Main Street.
12:53 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for criminal operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue. She was also interviewed for a previous complaint before being transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.
4:59 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and was released after being booked.
10:20 p.m.: A 56-year-old homeless woman was arrested for camping and possession of marijuana in the first block of East Riverwalk. She also will have pending charges of possession of a prescription.
