Officers issued six traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in the car; placed information on the briefing board that a school crossing guard provided about a vehicle that ran the stop sign at the intersection of West Cramer and Monroe streets twice since school started; provided a no consent form for a woman who reported a theft from her home in the 800 block of Jefferson Street; returned a student to school after they walked away from the school in the 1000 block of Harriette Street and notified a parent; spoke with a resident about an identity theft and fraud incident in the 1500 block of Agnes Road; and documented information of someone loitering in a parking lot in the 700 block of Reena Avenue.
12:26 a.m.: A 26-year-old Beloit man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for illegal U-turn in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue. He was arrested on a warrant through the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and was turned over to a Rock County Sheriff’s Deputy.
6:18 a.m.: A homeless man was cited for being in a park after hours following a complaint from an individual that someone was sleeping in the bathroom at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street and cited again at 11:58 p.m. for sleeping in the East Riverwalk.
7:06 a.m.: A 56-year-old homeless woman was cited for camping on the Riverwalk in the first block of South Water Street East.
7:29 a.m.: A 51-year-old Davenport, Iowa, man who was reportedly dumped off in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue was found to have a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and he was taken into custody. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy took custody and transported him to the Jefferson County Jail.
9:44 a.m.: A traffic accident with an injury occurred in the 100 block of North Main Street. Officers, Ryan Brothers and Fort Fire and Rescue ambulances responded but no other information was available at press time.
11:24 a.m.: A 24-year-old Whitewater man was cited for driving with a suspended vehicle registration and a suspended driver’s license, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Fourth Street East.
3:15 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for inattentive driving after she struck a parked trailer resulting in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of West Sherman and Wilson avenues.
11:42 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for expired vehicle registration and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Groeler Road and U.S. Highway 26.
