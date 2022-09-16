Tuesday, Sept. 6

Officers issued six traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys in the car; placed information on the briefing board that a school crossing guard provided about a vehicle that ran the stop sign at the intersection of West Cramer and Monroe streets twice since school started; provided a no consent form for a woman who reported a theft from her home in the 800 block of Jefferson Street; returned a student to school after they walked away from the school in the 1000 block of Harriette Street and notified a parent; spoke with a resident about an identity theft and fraud incident in the 1500 block of Agnes Road; and documented information of someone loitering in a parking lot in the 700 block of Reena Avenue.

Load comments