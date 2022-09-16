Officers issued four traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a person who locked their keys in their car in the first block of William Street; stood by with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies on a call in the area of North High Street and Rita Lane; provided a no consent form to a driver for damage done to all four of his vehicle’s tires in the 700 block of Whitewater Avenue but was not sure when and where the damage occurred; mediated a snit between two homeless people and advised them to stay away from each other; stood by for five school/home visits at various homes; successfully completed the monthly tornado siren test; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches; prepared nuisance abatement complaint letters for three properties; contacted a family member to help a woman who was staggering on her walk to her home in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature in the 1000 block of East Street.
5:55 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for red light violation in the 600 block of Madison Avenue.
6:24 p.m.: A 21-year-old Whitewater man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for unnecessary acceleration in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
8:55 p.m.: A 27-year-old New York man was cited for possession of marijuana on the Riverwalk. He posted bond and was released.
