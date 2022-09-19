Officers issued two traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to residents’ homes; followed up on a request for a welfare check of a homeless woman with two children who had access to food and was provided with information about additional resources; conducted three school home visits; informed a resident about the proper way to dispose of couches and other items that they had left on the curb in the area of North Main and Linden streets; stood by at Fort Memorial Hospital with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies; documented information from a woman who reported hitting a cat with her car in the 500 block of Robert Street; dealt with three incidents of homeless people not getting along with each other at various locations and one incident with residents having issues with their neighbors; and handled two confidential incidents related to undisclosed reasons with one of them accompanied by a citation.
12:23 a.m.: A 21-year-old Ariz. man was arrested and cited for possession of marijuana in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue. He was booked and released.
5:21 a.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle without any headlights at the intersection of State Road 26 and U.S. Highway 12.
