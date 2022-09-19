Friday, Sept. 9
Officers issued two traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident's home; participated in one school home visit; separated a 41-year-old Texas woman and a 43-year-old California man for the night when officers checked on a report of a disturbance in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue, and a man and woman from the 900 block of Grove Street following a report of a marital argument and advised the individuals in both incidents of Wisconsin’s domestic abuse laws; stood by for the dedication of a new school opening in the 500 block of Berea Drive, and a Lake Mills police officer for a suicidal person at Fort Memorial Hospital; documented information about Purdy School’s broadcasting the Pledge of Allegiance over their outside public address system against the objections of a man who wrote a letter and the school will now broadcast it inside the school only, and information about possible vandalism to a vehicle in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; inventoried drug paraphernalia that was turned in after it was found in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue; referred a resident to DeKalb, Ill. authorities after they reported unauthorized use of their credit card that officers found to have occurred in the Dekalb area; determined that there were no violations of a restraining order for a resident from the 300 block of Shirley Street; provided no consent forms for a male who was reportedly beaten up by another person in the 500 block of Jefferson Street with follow up to occur, and for burglaries from the 400 block of Commonwealth Drive and the 1200 block of Madison Avenue; warned a 31-year-old Fort Atkinson male and a 46-year-old Jefferson male for disorderly conduct at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West following a complaint of a disturbance; returned a woman from the 1600 block of Premier Place when she walked away from a Reena Assisted Living housing unit; requested help from Jefferson County Human Services for a suicidal patient who walked away from Fort Memorial Hospital and a safety plan was put in place; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs and two to disorderly conduct incidents at schools.
12:54 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard.
1:06 a.m.: Two Fort Atkinson women, 21 and 30 years of age, were arrested following a request that an officer check on their welfare in the first block of South Water Street East. The 30-year-old woman was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital and the 21-year-old woman was cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication.
3:43 a.m.: A 40-year-old Elkhorn man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, and cited for traveling the wrong way on a divided highway at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Third West. He was booked and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
3:06 p.m.: A 59-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct following a report of a fight in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 66-year-old Fort Atkinson man to the emergency room at Fort Memorial Hospital who will also be cited for disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.