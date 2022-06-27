Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital, and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department to a report of trees on fire at the intersection of North High and North Fourth streets; documented information about a vehicle being repossessed from the 1100 block of Talcott Street, information about a person being bitten by a dog in the 700 block of West Sherman Avenue, and information from a woman whose son was threatening to trash their house in the 300 block of Park Street; located a child who was reported missing from the 300 block of Roosevelt Street; spoke with a homeless man about issues with another person in the first block of South Water Street East; chalked the tires of a reportedly abandoned RV for a 48-hour parking watch following a complaint about its being abandoned; advised a resident from the 400 block of North High Street against sharing personal identification information over the phone after they reported receiving a call from Publisher’s Clearinghouse; assisted a woman who had fallen into the Rock River in the first block of East Riverwalk; and assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy on a call in the N1900 block of U.S. Highway 12.
9:38 a.m.: A 29-year-old Chicago man was cited for failing to yield while making a left turn resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 57-year-old Johnson Creek man at the intersection of North High Street and Woodland Drive. Butch’s Auto Body towed both vehicles and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded for fluid leakage.
2:15 p.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of East Street following a dispute with a neighbor.
6:55 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse/battery, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping following an incident in the 300 block of Park Street. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County jail.
