Friday, July 1
Officers issued five traffic related warnings; documented information about damage to a room in the hotel in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue and will follow up; checked on the welfare of a group home client who was standing in the middle of the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Endl Boulevard and contacted a staff member to escort him back to the home; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; warned a 53-year-old Whitewater woman for disorderly conduct following a report from a man that she had threatened him over the phone in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Avenue; and stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop in the 200 block of Madison Avenue.
12:49 a.m.: A 24-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
3:22 p.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, third offense, and warned for operating a moped with a passenger and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 300 block of South Main Street.
3:24 p.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and she was transported to the Jefferson County jail from the 100 block of South Main Street.
6:58 p.m.: A state-reportable accident occurred when one vehicle side-swept the other in the parking lot in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue. An officer spoke with both drivers.
Saturday, July 2
Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner to a resident’s home in the 800 block of North High Street and two ambulances to other homes; checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Larsen Road and advised the individuals there that the business was closed and since no one in the vehicle had a valid driver’s license, they would have to find a legal ride home; chalked the tires on a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 300 block of Park Street; requested assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for a driver acting strangely in the 300 block of Washington Street; called the Humane Society of Jefferson County for a stray cat that someone turned in to the Fort Atkinson Police Department office; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for uncut lawn; and spoke with a family member who agreed to spend the night at a relative’s home after the relative complained about someone knocking on their door late at night in the 600 block of Washington Street but officers were unable to confirm the complaint.
1:43 a.m.: A 20-year-old Janesville man was arrested for disorderly conduct and underage alcohol consumption following a report of a fight in front of a bar in the first block of South Main Street. He was later released.
10:35 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested on a warrant through the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and a 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on two warrants through Green County following a complaint about a landlord/tenant issue in the 900 block of East Street. Both of them were transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:03 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital by ambulance after he struck a sign resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 900 block of West Sherman Avenue. Butch’s Towing removed the vehicle.
7:37 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was mailed to a 22-year-old Jefferson woman for suspended vehicle registration at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Fourth Street East.
9:09 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male for non-registration of vehicle in the 700 block of South Main Street.
9:17 p.m.: A 22-year-old New Glarus man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and probable alcohol content, and cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26. After being booked, he was released to a responsible person.
10:49 p.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited following a verbal argument with officers related to fireworks in the 400 block of Mechanic Street.
11:15 p.m.: A 16-year-old Jefferson female was arrested for obstruction and two 17-year-old Watertown males were warned for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle for hanging out of the windows of the vehicle at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Mechanic Street. The female was turned over to a parent at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
Sunday, July 3
Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; documented suspicious activity related to fireworks in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street, and information of a car/bicycle accident with no injuries and no damage in the first block of Madison Avenue; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and another one to a resident’s home for a lift assist; advised a resident of a complaint about animal abuse that was determined to be unfounded in the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Caswell Street; escorted a possibly intoxicated man walking his dog to his home where he was left in the care of a family member in the 1200 block of Lillian Street; assisted Fort Memorial Hospital staff with a person who was refusing to leave the hospital; and handled three confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature.
9:38 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for non-registration of vehicle and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of North Third and Edward streets.
1:54 p.m.: A 21-year-old Ill. man was cited for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Maple Street.
6:28 p.m.: A citation will be issued to a 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man for disorderly conduct following a complaint from his neighbor in the 1100 block of Talcott Street.
8:59 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for theft after stealing a bicycle from a yard in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue.
10:17 p.m.: A man from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue was cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication and transported to Fort Memorial Hospital by Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service after he was found passed out in the hallway in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
Monday, July 4
Officers administered four court ordered preliminary breath tests; issued two traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to residents’ homes; stood by for Jefferson County Human Services while they responded to a client in the 900 block of Caswell Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East; verified that some residents shooting off fireworks in the 1100 block of Laurie Drive were following the rules and everything was legal; warned a group of people in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue who were shooting off fireworks and not following the rules; assisted a family with a home alarm that was reactivated after the power went off and turned back on in the 600 block of Washington Street; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.
12:44 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and unnecessary acceleration at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets.
2:08 a.m.: A 45-year-old homeless man was arrested on two warrants through Jefferson County and the Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole placed a hold on him in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
12:39 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the Main Street bridge.
4:19 p.m.: A 25-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.