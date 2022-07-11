Friday, July 1

Officers issued five traffic related warnings; documented information about damage to a room in the hotel in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue and will follow up; checked on the welfare of a group home client who was standing in the middle of the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Endl Boulevard and contacted a staff member to escort him back to the home; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; warned a 53-year-old Whitewater woman for disorderly conduct following a report from a man that she had threatened him over the phone in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Avenue; and stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop in the 200 block of Madison Avenue.

12:49 a.m.: A 24-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.

3:22 p.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, third offense, and warned for operating a moped with a passenger and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 300 block of South Main Street.

3:24 p.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and she was transported to the Jefferson County jail from the 100 block of South Main Street.

6:58 p.m.: A state-reportable accident occurred when one vehicle side-swept the other in the parking lot in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue. An officer spoke with both drivers.

Saturday, July 2

Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner to a resident’s home in the 800 block of North High Street and two ambulances to other homes; checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Larsen Road and advised the individuals there that the business was closed and since no one in the vehicle had a valid driver’s license, they would have to find a legal ride home; chalked the tires on a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 300 block of Park Street; requested assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for a driver acting strangely in the 300 block of Washington Street; called the Humane Society of Jefferson County for a stray cat that someone turned in to the Fort Atkinson Police Department office; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for uncut lawn; and spoke with a family member who agreed to spend the night at a relative’s home after the relative complained about someone knocking on their door late at night in the 600 block of Washington Street but officers were unable to confirm the complaint.

1:43 a.m.: A 20-year-old Janesville man was arrested for disorderly conduct and underage alcohol consumption following a report of a fight in front of a bar in the first block of South Main Street. He was later released.

10:35 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested on a warrant through the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and a 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on two warrants through Green County following a complaint about a landlord/tenant issue in the 900 block of East Street. Both of them were transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

11:03 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital by ambulance after he struck a sign resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 900 block of West Sherman Avenue. Butch’s Towing removed the vehicle.

7:37 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was mailed to a 22-year-old Jefferson woman for suspended vehicle registration at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Fourth Street East.

9:09 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male for non-registration of vehicle in the 700 block of South Main Street.

9:17 p.m.: A 22-year-old New Glarus man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and probable alcohol content, and cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26. After being booked, he was released to a responsible person.

10:49 p.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited following a verbal argument with officers related to fireworks in the 400 block of Mechanic Street.

11:15 p.m.: A 16-year-old Jefferson female was arrested for obstruction and two 17-year-old Watertown males were warned for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle for hanging out of the windows of the vehicle at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Mechanic Street. The female was turned over to a parent at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.

Sunday, July 3

Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; documented suspicious activity related to fireworks in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street, and information of a car/bicycle accident with no injuries and no damage in the first block of Madison Avenue; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and another one to a resident’s home for a lift assist; advised a resident of a complaint about animal abuse that was determined to be unfounded in the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Caswell Street; escorted a possibly intoxicated man walking his dog to his home where he was left in the care of a family member in the 1200 block of Lillian Street; assisted Fort Memorial Hospital staff with a person who was refusing to leave the hospital; and handled three confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature.

9:38 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for non-registration of vehicle and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of North Third and Edward streets.

1:54 p.m.: A 21-year-old Ill. man was cited for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Maple Street.

6:28 p.m.: A citation will be issued to a 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man for disorderly conduct following a complaint from his neighbor in the 1100 block of Talcott Street.

8:59 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for theft after stealing a bicycle from a yard in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue.

10:17 p.m.: A man from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue was cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication and transported to Fort Memorial Hospital by Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service after he was found passed out in the hallway in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.

Monday, July 4

Officers administered four court ordered preliminary breath tests; issued two traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to residents’ homes; stood by for Jefferson County Human Services while they responded to a client in the 900 block of Caswell Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East; verified that some residents shooting off fireworks in the 1100 block of Laurie Drive were following the rules and everything was legal; warned a group of people in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue who were shooting off fireworks and not following the rules; assisted a family with a home alarm that was reactivated after the power went off and turned back on in the 600 block of Washington Street; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.

12:44 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and unnecessary acceleration at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets.

2:08 a.m.: A 45-year-old homeless man was arrested on two warrants through Jefferson County and the Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole placed a hold on him in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

12:39 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the Main Street bridge.

4:19 p.m.: A 25-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.

Load comments