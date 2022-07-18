Monday, July 11
Officers issued five traffic related warnings; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a vehicle in the 100 block of Lumber Street; documented information about a man walking through a back yard in the 1500 block of South Main Street who was thought to possibly have been the subject of another suspicious person report; reunited a dog and its owner with the help of employees from a business in the 200 block of South Main Street; placed a request for extra patrol for illegally parked vehicles in the 100 block of Park Street; warned some individuals of Wisconsin’s laws of drug possession/use in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive; referred a group home client to proper resources for complaints they had about grievances with their group home; responded to assist ducklings in the road causing a traffic back-up in the 100 block of South Main Street and found a U.S. Postal Service employee assisting them; assisted Jefferson police officers with a disruptive patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked one vehicle with keys locked inside; mediated a verbal confrontation among several individuals in the 500 block of Jefferson Street; and chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 500 block of East Street.
5:20 a.m.: A 29-year-old Janesville man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for suspended vehicle registration and warned for speeding at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26.
7:44 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt, issued a 15-day correction notice for an exhaust issue, and warned for no muffler and exhaust to his hood in the 1400 block of Campus Drive.
9:55 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.
10:22 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for improper vehicle registration in the 1300 block of South Main Street.
11:57 a.m.: A 62-year-old Milton man was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to apply for a Wisconsin driver’s license, and warned for speeding at the intersection of East Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street.
12:11 p.m.: A 47-year-old Delavan man was cited for speeding in the 1100 block of North Main Street.
1:23 p.m.: A 52-year-old Janesville woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle in the 300 block of North Main Street.
7:26 p.m.: A 45-year-old Milton woman was cited for improper child safety restraint and warned for illegal U-turn in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.