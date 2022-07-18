Monday, July 11

Officers issued five traffic related warnings; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a vehicle in the 100 block of Lumber Street; documented information about a man walking through a back yard in the 1500 block of South Main Street who was thought to possibly have been the subject of another suspicious person report; reunited a dog and its owner with the help of employees from a business in the 200 block of South Main Street; placed a request for extra patrol for illegally parked vehicles in the 100 block of Park Street; warned some individuals of Wisconsin’s laws of drug possession/use in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive; referred a group home client to proper resources for complaints they had about grievances with their group home; responded to assist ducklings in the road causing a traffic back-up in the 100 block of South Main Street and found a U.S. Postal Service employee assisting them; assisted Jefferson police officers with a disruptive patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked one vehicle with keys locked inside; mediated a verbal confrontation among several individuals in the 500 block of Jefferson Street; and chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 500 block of East Street.

5:20 a.m.: A 29-year-old Janesville man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for suspended vehicle registration and warned for speeding at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26.

7:44 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt, issued a 15-day correction notice for an exhaust issue, and warned for no muffler and exhaust to his hood in the 1400 block of Campus Drive.

9:55 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.

10:22 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for improper vehicle registration in the 1300 block of South Main Street.

11:57 a.m.: A 62-year-old Milton man was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to apply for a Wisconsin driver’s license, and warned for speeding at the intersection of East Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street.

12:11 p.m.: A 47-year-old Delavan man was cited for speeding in the 1100 block of North Main Street.

1:23 p.m.: A 52-year-old Janesville woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle in the 300 block of North Main Street.

7:26 p.m.: A 45-year-old Milton woman was cited for improper child safety restraint and warned for illegal U-turn in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue.

