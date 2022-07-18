Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered four court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches; documented information about two vehicles having cheese sauce and bologna thrown on them in the 1700 block of Montclair Place; prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car; warned the owner of a dog for animal control violation in the 900 block of East Street and gave them 10 days to get an appropriate license from the city for the animal; stopped to help a driver with a disabled vehicle in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue that will be moved by the end of the day; contacted the Humane Society of Jefferson County to pick up a dog that was found running at large in the area of Van Buren and Robert streets; passed along a message from the Oakland Police Department to a resident in the 1200 block of Talcott Street regarding their vehicle being abandoned at a park; and handled two confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature.
4:22 a.m.: A 40-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for defective registration lamp at the intersection of Klement Street and Janesville Avenue.
5:44 a.m.: A 53-year-old woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of Reena and Madison avenues.
8:24 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.
11:33 a.m.: A 28-year-old Palmyra man was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Clarence Street.
11:34 a.m.: A driver was issued a 15-day correction notice for improper vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 500 block of North Main Street.
12:09 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.