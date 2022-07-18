Tuesday, July 12

Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; administered four court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches; documented information about two vehicles having cheese sauce and bologna thrown on them in the 1700 block of Montclair Place; prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car; warned the owner of a dog for animal control violation in the 900 block of East Street and gave them 10 days to get an appropriate license from the city for the animal; stopped to help a driver with a disabled vehicle in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue that will be moved by the end of the day; contacted the Humane Society of Jefferson County to pick up a dog that was found running at large in the area of Van Buren and Robert streets; passed along a message from the Oakland Police Department to a resident in the 1200 block of Talcott Street regarding their vehicle being abandoned at a park; and handled two confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature.

4:22 a.m.: A 40-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for defective registration lamp at the intersection of Klement Street and Janesville Avenue.

5:44 a.m.: A 53-year-old woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of Reena and Madison avenues.

8:24 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.

11:33 a.m.: A 28-year-old Palmyra man was arrested and cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Clarence Street.

11:34 a.m.: A driver was issued a 15-day correction notice for improper vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 500 block of North Main Street.

12:09 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 600 block of North Main Street.

