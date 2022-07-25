Monday, July 18

Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; documented information about vandalism to a building in the 900 block of Monroe Street, and a hit-and-run, state-reportable accident that occurred in a parking lot in the 700 block of East Sherman Avenue but there were no cameras in the area to document the incident; dispatched one ambulance to a resident’s home and four to Fort Memorial Hospital; stood by for Jefferson County Human Services staff in the 800 block of Jefferson Street; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a resident in the 600 block of North Main Street; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue.

Load comments