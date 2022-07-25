Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; documented information about vandalism to a building in the 900 block of Monroe Street, and a hit-and-run, state-reportable accident that occurred in a parking lot in the 700 block of East Sherman Avenue but there were no cameras in the area to document the incident; dispatched one ambulance to a resident’s home and four to Fort Memorial Hospital; stood by for Jefferson County Human Services staff in the 800 block of Jefferson Street; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a resident in the 600 block of North Main Street; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue.
4:44 a.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license and without insurance and warned for improper display of registration stickers at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.
6:06 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
9:11 a.m.: An 87-year-old Edgerton woman was cited for failing to yield right of way while making a left turn resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 16-year-old Lake Mills male at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Janesville Avenue. Both drivers were transported to Fort Memorial Hospital and Klement Towing removed both vehicles. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy notified the Jefferson County Highway Shop staff that the sign at the intersection was damaged.
3:36 p.m.: A 53-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for disorderly conduct following a harassment complaint in the 900 block of Madison Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.