Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched seven ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and asked that both ambulance services respond for a person who was found with a pulse but not breathing in the 700 block of Badger Court and who was transferred by Fort Fire and Rescue; discovered that a person for whom a welfare check was requested was dead and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner was called to the 500 block of Wilcox Street; documented information about a vehicle that was repossessed from the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue; located a child who was thought to have run away from home but was found at a local school; posted a request for extra patrol for a caretaker of a property whose tenants left behind some property in the 300 block of South Main Street; stood by for Jefferson County Human Services staff on a call to the residents in the 300 block of Park Street; warned a 53-year-old group home resident for disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of Stacy Lane; fingerprinted an individual at their request; transported an individual to their home in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue who was having memory issues and notified the person’s family of the incident; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs in the 100 block of Healy Lane and one incident related to a sexual assault in the 300 block of Adams Street.
4:49 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for theft and resisting/obstruction at the intersection of North Water and North Main streets. After being booked, he was released.
9:59 p.m.: A 28-year-old Janesville man was cited for violation of a traffic control signal in the first block of South Third Street West.
