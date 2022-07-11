Saturday, July 2

Officers issued three traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner to a resident’s home in the 800 block of North High Street and two ambulances to other homes; checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Larsen Road and advised the individuals there that the business was closed and since no one in the vehicle had a valid driver’s license, they would have to find a legal ride home; chalked the tires on a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 300 block of Park Street; requested assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for a driver acting strangely in the 300 block of Washington Street; called the Humane Society of Jefferson County for a stray cat that someone turned in to the Fort Atkinson Police Department office; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for uncut lawn; and spoke with a family member who agreed to spend the night at a relative’s home after the relative complained about someone knocking on their door late at night in the 600 block of Washington Street but officers were unable to confirm the complaint.

1:43 a.m.: A 20-year-old Janesville man was arrested for disorderly conduct and underage alcohol consumption following a report of a fight in front of a bar in the first block of South Main Street. He was later released.

10:35 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested on a warrant through the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and a 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on two warrants through Green County following a complaint about a landlord/tenant issue in the 900 block of East Street. Both of them were transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

11:03 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital by ambulance after he struck a sign resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 900 block of West Sherman Avenue. Butch’s Towing removed the vehicle.

7:37 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was mailed to a 22-year-old Jefferson woman for suspended vehicle registration at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Fourth Street East.

9:09 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male for non-registration of vehicle in the 700 block of South Main Street.

9:17 p.m.: A 22-year-old New Glarus man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and probable alcohol content, and cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26. After being booked, he was released to a responsible person.

10:49 p.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited following a verbal argument with officers related to fireworks in the 400 block of Mechanic Street.

11:15 p.m.: A 16-year-old Jefferson female was arrested for obstruction and two 17-year-old Watertown males were warned for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle for hanging out of the windows of the vehicle at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Mechanic Street. The female was turned over to a parent at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.

