Wednesday, July 20

Officers issued eight traffic related violations; advised a driver from Emporia, Kansas, not to park in the middle of the street when he stopped to pick up someone from Cloute Street; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 1600 block of Jamesway; spoke with a man and woman who were arguing in the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room lobby and the woman was admitted for medical reasons; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two to residents’ homes; documented information about damage to the fort at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street and a theft of a bicycle; accompanied someone transporting a man to Fort Memorial Hospital who had fallen and hit his head in the 1000 block of South Main Street; warned a Waterloo man for harassment in the 100 block of Healy Lane; placed two requests on the briefing board for extra patrol at the intersection of East Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street and in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue; will follow up on a report of a stolen bicycle from the 1000 block of East Street and a disturbance at a business in the 300 block of Washington Street; provided a no consent form for a vandalism incident in the 400 block of Jackson Street and a self-reporting form to a female driver following a minor accident at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street; and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for the 500 block of North Main Street.

