Officers issued eight traffic related violations; advised a driver from Emporia, Kansas, not to park in the middle of the street when he stopped to pick up someone from Cloute Street; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 1600 block of Jamesway; spoke with a man and woman who were arguing in the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room lobby and the woman was admitted for medical reasons; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two to residents’ homes; documented information about damage to the fort at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street and a theft of a bicycle; accompanied someone transporting a man to Fort Memorial Hospital who had fallen and hit his head in the 1000 block of South Main Street; warned a Waterloo man for harassment in the 100 block of Healy Lane; placed two requests on the briefing board for extra patrol at the intersection of East Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street and in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue; will follow up on a report of a stolen bicycle from the 1000 block of East Street and a disturbance at a business in the 300 block of Washington Street; provided a no consent form for a vandalism incident in the 400 block of Jackson Street and a self-reporting form to a female driver following a minor accident at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street; and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for the 500 block of North Main Street.
12:12 a.m.: A 38-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license in the 400 block of South Main Street.
2:34 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for failing to stop at stop sign at Blackhawk Drive and Old Madison Street.
9:40 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested from the 800 block of Dempster Street on a warrant and was transported to the Jefferson County jail.
6:18 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson male on a bicycle was warned for failing to stop at stop sign after being struck by a vehicle being driven by an 81-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at North Fourth and Jefferson streets. The accident was non-reportable and there were no injuries or citations.
7:25 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man for failing to provide proof of insurance, expired vehicle registration and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration at North Fourth and Edward streets.
8:13 p.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at South Main Street and South Fourth Street East for failing to provide proof of insurance and suspended vehicle registration.
11:06 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was arrested on two warrants when his mother reported that he was being harassed by another group of youths in the 300 block of Garfield Street. He was transported to the Jefferson County jail and the other youths will be cited for disorderly conduct.
