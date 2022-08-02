Thursday, July 21

Officers issued four traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and received assistance from the Fort Atkinson Fire Department with lifting one of the clients; will follow up with a resident who reported being bitten by a dog in the 1000 block of East Street; documented information about a bicycle reportedly being stolen from the 300 block of Jones Street; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 500 block of Monroe Street; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; will prepare Jefferson County District Attorney referrals for review of disorderly conduct and child abuse incidents from the 600 block of Riverside Drive; confirmed that there was no damage to a traffic light pole after it was struck by a semi at the intersection of South Main Street and West Milwaukee Avenue; advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a dead deer in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; assisted a woman secure a ride through Uber to her home in Oak Creek and Fort Memorial Hospital staff with a patient who was out of control; prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters; and confirmed that people seen in a vacant house in the 300 block of Clarence Street were supposed to be there as they were repairing the flooring.

