Officers issued four traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and received assistance from the Fort Atkinson Fire Department with lifting one of the clients; will follow up with a resident who reported being bitten by a dog in the 1000 block of East Street; documented information about a bicycle reportedly being stolen from the 300 block of Jones Street; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 500 block of Monroe Street; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; will prepare Jefferson County District Attorney referrals for review of disorderly conduct and child abuse incidents from the 600 block of Riverside Drive; confirmed that there was no damage to a traffic light pole after it was struck by a semi at the intersection of South Main Street and West Milwaukee Avenue; advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a dead deer in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; assisted a woman secure a ride through Uber to her home in Oak Creek and Fort Memorial Hospital staff with a patient who was out of control; prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters; and confirmed that people seen in a vacant house in the 300 block of Clarence Street were supposed to be there as they were repairing the flooring.
5:39 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for speeding and warned for texting while driving at the intersection of Whitewater and East Highland avenues.
11:47 a.m.: A 35-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for blocking a fire hydrant after she backed into a squad car and warned for unsafe backing in the 100 block of Healy Lane.
12:17 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for suspended vehicle registration and warned for failing to secure a seatbelt in the 200 block of East Blackhawk Drive.
12:52 p.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle after being involved in a state-reportable, one-vehicle motorcycle accident at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Memorial Drive.
Friday, July 22
Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; spoke with two suspicious people in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue who dropped off their car for service and were waiting for their ride home; checked on a woman driving backward in the area of Monroe and Caswell streets who had forgotten something from her home and was going back to get it; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; documented information about a fee/donation box along the bicycle trail; responded to a complaint about a 12-year-old girl who was out of control in the 600 block of Cherokee Lane and went to Fort Memorial Hospital on her own for help; will prepare a Jefferson County District Attorney’s referral for review of a domestic disturbance incident at the intersection of North Main Street and East Sherman Avenue; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters; and handled one confidential incident related to harassment and another incident related to drug information.
3:49 a.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Klement Street and Janesville Avenue.
5:49 a.m.: A 32-year-old Whitewater woman was arrested for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Highland and Janesville avenues.
8:09 a.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding and warned for failing to provide driver’s license, excessive window tint and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
8:47 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway K.
11:41 a.m.: A 32-year-old Jefferson man was arrested for criminal operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and bail jumping, cited for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
2:57 p.m.: A 19-year-old man was cited for automobile following too closely resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 59-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson, at the intersection of Memorial Drive and East Sherman Avenue.
